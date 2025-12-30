Montgomery County man with multiple warrants taken into custody after hours-long standoff

The Brief A Montgomery County man is in custody following a standoff with authorities that lasted over five hours. Sheriff's deputies and police officers were attempting to serve the suspect with several warrants when he barricaded himself inside his home with his mother. Both eventually came out of the home. The suspect is now at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he remains pending a bond hearing.



A Montgomery County man is in custody following a standoff that lasted several hours from Monday into the early morning hours of Tuesday, authorities say.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the incident began around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29, when deputies went to a home in the 26000 block of Mullinix Road in Damascus to serve multiple felony arrest warrants on 28-year-old Brandon Lee Clayton.

Deputies had previously tried to serve the suspect's warrants on Dec. 27, but Clayton did not comply and threatened to set the home on fire. Deputies and Montgomery County Police Department officers who had joined to assist the deputies left the home and planned to return later.

When deputies went back to the home on Dec. 29, Clayton barricaded himself inside and once again threatened to burn it down. Officers reported that he tried to set some items on fire in the home.

Ongoing standoff:

Montgomery County Police SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to assist.

During the standoff, Clayton’s mother refused to cooperate with officers and chose to stay in the house with her son. After several hours of negotiation, she eventually left the house, and Clayton surrendered a few moments later.

The standoff lasted approximately five and a half hours and concluded around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Clayton was taken into custody and brought to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he remains pending a bond hearing.