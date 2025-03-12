Montgomery County man charged with making threats toward President Trump, local businesses

A Montgomery County man is several charges including making threats against President Donald Trump, a homeowner’s association, a realty company and a law firm.

The suspect’s neighbors spoke exclusively to FOX 5 Wednesday night.

The said they were stunned to find out that their neighbor, Brian Eyers, was accused of making several threats, including killing Trump.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Eyers is charged with threat of mass violence after police arrested him at his townhouse on the 100 block of New Mark Esplanade on Tuesday.

Police say he emailed local clergy members on or about Feb. 27, "knowingly and willfully threatening to take the life or cause bodily injury to President Trump."

In the email, prosecutors say he also said he would "track down with an AR-15 to make fresh dead bodies at a realty company." FOX 5 is not identifying the company, but we know at least five people work there.

Eyers also reportedly threatened to shoot up his Homeowners Association.

Montgomery County police started investigating and say they determined Eyers was a U.S. Navy veteran, reportedly suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and making suicidal statements.

Police served a search warrant at his townhouse and officers say they found three guns registered in his name including a Smith & Wesson along with an AK-style rifle.

Eyers was arrested, much to the surprise of his neighbors who described him as "a nice guy."

FOX 5 went to Eyers’ home but his roommates did not want to comment.

Police say in addition to the mass threat charges, Eyers is also facing three counts of failing to surrender his guns to law enforcement when a protective order was issued on Feb. 7. A trial date is scheduled for April 29.