Montgomery County man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app, police say

Authorities have arrested a Gaithersburg man they say sexually assaulted a woman he met on an online dating app.

Montgomery County Police say Joseph Holland, 34, faces first-degree rape charges. Investigators say Holland met the victim on a dating app and made dinner plans with her at a Montgomery County restaurant.

Joseph Holland (Montgomery County Police Department)

Officers say on March 20, Holland drove to the victim’s home and instead of taking her to dinner, took her to his house in the 24100 block of Woodfield Road where he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say the victim was able to escape and flag down a motorist who helped her call 911.

Holland was arrested on March 26 and is being held without bond.

Detectives say they are concerned Holland may have sexually assaulted other victims and ask anyone with information to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.