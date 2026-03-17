Montgomery County lifts recreational advisory for parts of Potomac River following sewage spill

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has lifted its recreational advisory for much of the Potomac River

Officials say it is now safe to participate in recreational activities on and near the river, but they say residents should still avoid the specific land areas impacted by the sewage overflow — currently designated in the initial phase of the DC Water Remediation Plan .

Additionally, portions of the river within 200 feet of Swainson Island and within 200 feet of the Montgomery County shoreline between Swainson Island and Lock 8 — closest to the original and subsequent overflows — have shown elevated bacterial levels in recent weeks and are likely being affected by runoff.

The details:

The updated guidance comes as the Montgomery County DHHS continues to monitor and test the water in the Potomac River since the sewage overflow back in January.

According to health officials, as sewage flow has now returned to the Potomac Interceptor pipe and drainage and efforts to clean up the C & O Canal are underway, the risk of additional bacterial contamination has been reduced.

Testing results outside the area around Swainson Island have shown levels within the EPA-established recreational safety limits.

The backstory:

The sewage spill began on Jan. 19, when a portion of the Interceptor collapsed, causing water overflows.

Days after the spill was first reported, testing found levels of E. coli in the water nearly 12,000 times higher than what's considered safe for human contact.

In just over a week, the spill dumped more than 300 million gallons of sewage into the Potomac. There were additional spills following the initial collapse of the sewage line, and it took weeks for crews to reach the site of the break so they could repair it.

On Friday, March 13, crews announced that they had completed emergency repairs to the interceptor.

After testing the water in the area Saturday morning, DC water was able to remove the bulkhead gate and shut down the bypass to the interceptor around noon.

"Full flow has been restored and the C&O Canal has been fully drained as part of site restoration," DC Water announced on X.





Additional reminders:

Officials say while the water quality on the Potomac has improved since the sewage spill, they are still urging caution.

"In areas where we have an ongoing health advisory, we continue to recommend that residents and visitors take the following steps to minimize health risks associated with sanitary sewage overflow from the Potomac Interceptor Collapse," Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis said in a statement.

The agency issued additional guidelines, saying: