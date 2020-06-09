Montgomery County introducing resolution to declare racism a public health crisis

Montgomery County is introducing a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

At-Large councilmember Will Jawando, will propose the resolution Tuesday.

"It will unambiguously connect the fact that racism is embedded in a systemic way in so many of the reasons why black people, white people of color, are dying," Jawando said of the resolution.

Jawando says the resolution will be voted on next Tuesday and says he wants to introduce legislation next week that will deal with responding to police violence.