Montgomery County introducing bill limiting who can carry guns

Legislation will be introduced Tuesday to limit who can carry guns in public places in Montgomery County.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says special exceptions will reportedly be made for police, security guards and business owners.

"We want to minimize concern to the full extent possible of our residents who are concerned about people carrying weapons within places of public assembly wherever we will go," said Gabe Albornoz, Montgomery County Council President. "We shouldn't have to worry about these things when we go to the movies, our places of worship, when we go to the mall."

Umeh reports that County leaders say the goal to curb a rise in gun violence in the area.

"Sometimes things can escalate out of hand very quickly," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said to FOX 5. "The presence of guns in these circumstances - in these kinds of assemblies - when something is not premeditated, not by design. But somebody just loses their temper and has access to a handgun in the kind of settings that the President's bill addresses, I think we can reduce random violence as well."

