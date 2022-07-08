Maryland sees surge in applications for wear and carry gun permits

Maryland is dealing with an "exponential increase" in applications for wear and carry gun permits, according to State Police.

In fact, there’s been such a surge, Maryland’s online licensing portal is having trouble keeping up.

The flood of applications stems from the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a gun law in New York, which required people to show a special need for protection. Because the New York law is very similar to one on the books in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan earlier this week ordered State Police to suspend what’s called the "good and substantial reason" standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry gun permits.

That caused the number of applications to surge.

A spokesperson said Friday that the MSP online licensing system is restricted to 10,000 outgoing emails per rolling 24-hour period. As a result of the massive increase in applications, they’ve gone over the limit for two straight days, preventing automated email communication with applicants.

"They all understand they have to step up what they’re doing, and to their credit, they have," said Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue. He supports the Supreme Court’s ruling.

"The fear that there’s going to be – I’ve heard it over and over again – blood in the streets, is simply completely ill-founded," Pennak said.

Karen Herren, legislative director for Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence said that while she disagrees with the court, she is encouraged by other requirements Maryland still has in place.

"It is going to put more guns out in public spaces," Herren told FOX 5. "I’m unhappy about it. I don’t think it’s a good thing. It isn’t as bad as it could be."

Now all eyes turn to Maryland’s legislature, which could choose to act.