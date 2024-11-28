Montgomery County Alcohol Task Force out to keep holiday travelers safe

The holiday season is a time of celebration but it’s also one of the most dangerous times on the road.

To keep families safe, the Montgomery County Police Department has launched its annual Holiday Alcohol Task Force, focusing on stopping impaired drivers – people who have been drinking or consuming drugs.

"This is a 100% preventable crime," said Sgt. Patrick Kepp.

Kepp is Leading the group. The police sargent lost both his legs in a crash caused by a teen's reckless driving in October 2023. For him, the mission is personal.

"It’s work that really does save lives and is impactful," he said. "While they may not be happy with us that night, on the back end, they hopefully realize that decision saved maybe themselves or if they don’t think about themselves maybe somebody else."

The task force, which runs through Jan. 11, includes more than 40 officers patrolling Wednesday through Saturday nights.

In its first week, the task force made 29 arrests for impaired driving, with numbers expected to exceed last year’s total of 170 arrests.



FOX 5 learned from Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day there have been 15 DUI arrests.

Kepp stresses that impaired driving is entirely preventable, adding, "you turn that vehicle into a weapon when you get behind the wheel."

National data reveals there are more than 10,000 deadly crashes each year.

The task force hopes their presence on the roads will encourage drivers to make safer decisions.

Programs like Sober Ride offer free or discounted rides for those who’ve been drinking, providing an alternative to getting behind the wheel. Other options include rideshare like Uber or Lyft and contacting a trusted loved one to be your designated driver.

Montgomery County Police urge everyone to do their party by making smart choices. The message is clear – don’t drink and drive.