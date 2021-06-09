Montgomery County family’s mission to help others during COVID-19 pandemic spreads nationwide

A Montgomery County family's good gesture to help others has grown to serve thousands nationwide.

The Marshall family began Families4Families to help support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic with groceries and other essentials.

The Marshall's started collecting in the driveway of their Kenwood, Maryland home last year and received a tremendous response from the community.

F4F quickly spread to cities all across the country and continues to grow by pairing student-led clubs in local schools and neighborhoods with nonprofit partners to help families hit the hardest.

The Marshall family says their model has been replicated in a dozen cities across the county. The F4F network currently has over 2,500 volunteers nationwide and has provided 425,000 meals to families in need across the nation.

Learn how you can help Families4Families here.

To start your own Families4Families Club:



1. Email the F4F team at admin@families4familiesdmv.org

2. The F4F team will provide you with a F4F Club Starter Kit. This includes:

-The F4F grocery list (a week of groceries for a family of four)

-Other essential items that you might consider collecting (masks, hand sanitizer, diapers)

-Steps to collect and deliver the groceries

3. The F4F team will help you identify a local nonprofit organization that you will deliver groceries to on a weekly/monthly basis.



Keys to a successful F4F Club:



1. Good communication and outreach (to solicit donors and volunteers)

2. Great organizational skills (essential for when you are collecting and sorting the groceries)

3. Determination, drive and passion to help others

