Montgomery County Executive Elrich says he would take COVID-19 vaccine once approved

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he would be all in once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved.

In an interview on Thursday with FOX 5, Elrich said he’s recently visited Novavax Inc., a vaccine development company headquartered in Gaithersburg, with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Elrich said Novavax is not using live or dead viruses for their vaccine development. "Their vaccine makes sense," he said adding that the company says they have good trial results.

This April 28, 2009 photo shows Novavax, a Rockville, Maryland, company that in 2005 turned its attention to flu vaccines. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"If they get through those trials I would happily take the vaccine -- and I’m 70 years old so I’ll happily take the vaccine because those of us in that age group are in the high risk category," he said.

