Montgomery County ends security robot pilot program amid community concerns about surveillance

The Brief A pilot program using a security robot to patrol Montgomery County parking garages has been scraped. The county has decided to suspend the program due to concerns from residents about surveillance, and where their data could end up. Much of the concern is coming from immigrant communities, who are worried about their information being distributed amid the Trump administration's ongoing ICE raids.



Montgomery County is hitting the brakes on a controversial security robot in downtown Silver Spring.

The high-tech patrol was meant to deter crime, but pushback from residents and lawmakers has now killed the pilot program.

This was supposed to be a new tool to help keep people safe — a robot patrolling a busy parking garage in Silver Spring.

But after community backlash and concerns about surveillance and trust, especially from the immigrant community, the county is now scrapping the program.

READ MORE: Montgomery County testing use of security robot to monitor parking garage

The backstory:

Parker, a five-foot-tall security robot, was introduced back in the summer of 2025.

Equipped with 360-degree cameras, license-plate readers, and emergency lights and sirens, it was designed to patrol a county parking garage.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation planned a one-year pilot program at the Town Square Garage in downtown Silver Spring — one of the busiest in the county. The goal was to deter crime and add a visible security presence.



County officials said the robot did not use facial recognition or record audio and that video would only be used for security and police investigations, but pushback came fast.

Community members and county council leaders warned the robot could make people feel watched, targeted, or unwelcome – especially in a diverse, heavily immigrant community like Silver Spring.

Now, months later, the county is halting the program.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson with the department says in part, "Considering the current climate, knowing that our community has a heightened apprehension towards the government, especially among our minority population, we have decided not to move forward with this pilot program."

"I wouldn’t say good or bad I can understand why they did it," said Matt Sisul.

"Not a lot of people want to be watched, especially by a robot. There are a lot of data breaches going on," said Savyon Hall.

"With ICE in our community and data being shared with anybody, you don’t really know who really has your information," said Masangai Kronah.

READ MORE: Montgomery County launches security robot pilot program

Big picture view:

Immigration attorney Renata Castro says that fear is being fueled by a national climate of enforcement and surveillance.

"It’s not whether or not the government has a valid argument and trying to protect citizens, we all want that, but we all deserve more transparency over how, when and where and by whom this data will be used once it’s in the hands of government officials," Castro said.

The robot was never officially launched; it was only in the testing phase for the last few months, so no data was actually collected.