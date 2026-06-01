Montgomery County enacts laws limiting ICE operations amid debate

The Brief New immigration-related laws are now on the books in Montgomery County. The new laws set rules for county interactions with ICE, limit agents’ use of face coverings, require identification and ban ICE detention facilities in the county. Officials say three of the new laws take effect immediately, while the fourth will go into effect early next month.



New immigration-related laws are now on the books in Montgomery County, with officials taking steps they say are designed to restrict and regulate the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in local operations.

What we know:

County Executive Marc Elrich signed four bills into law Monday, including the "Values Act," the "Unmask ICE Act," a measure banning ICE detention centers in the county, and another protecting property belonging to individuals taken into ICE custody.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the legislation is aimed at strengthening trust between local government and immigrant communities.

"It’s destructive of our community," Elrich told FOX 5. "We’ve done a lot of work here to have the immigrant community trust the government. It’s so important in public safety."

County Council President Natali Fani-González also defended the measures to FOX 5 D.C., calling the immigration situation a broader crisis and saying she views the issue personally as an immigrant.

The new laws establish guidelines for county employees when interacting with ICE officers, restrict face coverings and identification procedures for agents and prohibit the establishment of ICE detention facilities within county limits.

However, critics warn the measures could have unintended consequences.

Federation for American Immigration Reform spokesperson Ira Mehlman argued that simply being in the country illegally makes individuals subject to deportation and said local resistance to federal enforcement could escalate attention on the county when speaking to FOX 5.

Advocacy groups like CASA pushed back, saying enforcement activity is already occurring in Montgomery County and rejecting claims that the laws will increase risk for residents.

Montgomery County was previously included on a Department of Homeland Security list during the Trump administration identifying jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

What we don't know:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What's next:

Officials say three of the new laws take effect immediately, while the fourth will go into effect early next month.