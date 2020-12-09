Montgomery County driving instructor inappropriately touched 2 female students, cops say

A Montgomery County driving instructor is facing felony charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched two female students – and police fear there may be more victims who have not come forward.

The driving instructor was arrested – however he has since been released after posting bond.

Police charged Leon Anthony Johnson Jr., 55, of Silver Spring with two counts of second-degree assault for the incidents.

Both incidents occurred while Johnson was giving the students driving lessons for Greg’s Driving School.

Twice in August, Johnson allegedly touched a 16-year-old inappropriately and tried to engage her in inappropriate sexual conversation in the Clarksburg and Rockville areas.

The incidents were reported on Aug. 31.

Detectives also discovered an additional victim – a 23-year-old – who he allegedly inappropriately touched while giving her driving lessons on Sept. 11 in Rockville.

If you have any information that might help police, or if you were victimized by Johnson, call (240) 773-5400.

