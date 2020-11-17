Fairfax, Montgomery County burglary spree ends with indictments

Prosecutors and police in Fairfax County say four men have been indicted with racketeering after they stole nearly $2 million from dozens of homes in Fairfax and Montgomery counties.

The crime spree spanned from 2018 to February of this year, when detectives say they followed the suspects to Montgomery County and caught them during a burglary.

A grand jury indicted Jonathan Ceballos Gomez, Juan Rodriguez Lopez, Sergio Rodriguez Lopez and Jesus Andres Montemiranda Salazar for racketeering on Monday.

Police say the group targeted more than 40 homes in Vienna, Oakton and in Montgomery County, stealing $1.6 million in goods.

"Once inside suspects stole jewelry, designer handbags, cash and things of that sort and the victims in these cases tended to be of Asian or Middle Eastern descent or specifically immigrants," said Sgt. Greg Bedor, spokesman for the Fairfax County Police.

The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations sent the following statement to FOX 5:

"The reprehensible stereotyping, profiling and burglarizing of any ethnic group, especially in such an organized fashion, is particularly alarming to members of those communities. We hope that justice is served, and that it brings some measure of reassurance to the families targeted in these crimes."

Fairfax County Police are investigating a similar string of burglaries in the county but have not made any arrests.