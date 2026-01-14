Montgomery County crisis workers say county failed to protect them when responding to dangerous scene

The Brief Two Montgomery County social workers have filed a grievance report with the county, alleging that not enough has been done to protect them in the field. The employees responded to a crisis call in Rockville where they say a man immediately attacked their vehicle and threatened their lives. Now, their union is pushing for change to protect them and the community.



In a new legal filing, Montgomery County social workers say the county failed to protect them when they were responding to a dangerous scene without police backup.

Now, their union is pushing for change to protect them and the community.

The backstory:

On Dec. 15, two employees responded to a crisis call in Rockville where they say a man immediately attacked their vehicle and threatened their lives.

When they tried to retreat and call 911, the man jumped on top of their vehicle and later assaulted his mother with a knife in front of them.

"And then after that, the client disappeared. The team then went to the front of the home where that mother of the client was observed screaming for help in the driveway," said

Ryan Conlon, Senior Representative and Special Assistant to the President for the union, UFCW Local 1994.

Police ultimately responded to the situation, but the workers say it was too late as the situation had already spiraled out of control.

The employees have filed a grievance with the county through their union, saying they were sent in without police backup, clear protocol, or adequate protections — and that needs to change.

Dig deeper:

The union said the incident was unfortunately predictable after a September 2025 Office of Legislative Oversight report found that the county was missing the mark in its response to mental health crisis and support calls, and demands continue to go up.

According to the union, calls for county mental health crisis center services increased 17% from 2024 to 2025 with more than 114,000 mental health-related calls.

"You have to stop playing…political gymnastics with the health and safety of your workforce. It's frowned upon for any politician, especially during an election cycle, to mention any support of public safety intervention, especially in instances of mental health," said Raymun Lee, Special Assistant to the President of UFCW Local 1994.

"We have three individuals running for County Executive and you have individuals on the County Council. I challenge you to ask them questions," he went on to say.

FOX 5 did ask the county executive candidates whether they support more law enforcement support for social workers. We have not yet heard back.