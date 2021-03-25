Montgomery County Council will vote on reversing COVID-19 spectator ban

Montgomery County Council will vote Friday on the county executive's proposal to allow spectators at youth and adult sports, a reversal of the ban during the pandemic.

The proposal by County Executive Marc Elrich would allow up to 50 spectators, two per player, if masks and social distancing are adhered to.

Groups can apply for a waiver to have more than 50 in the crowd.

In a letter Thursday to council members, Matt Libber, executive director of the Maryland SoccerPlex urged the local leaders to go further, saying the mask mandate and ban on play with teams outside the DMV has lost the county tournaments.

"We are the only jusridiction in Maryland and one of the only jurisdictions on the East Coast that has that mandate. So basically we're the outlier and teams have refused to come to play here because of that," said Libber.

FOX 5 asked the county health department about why the mask mandate for outdoor sports remains in effect. Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said in a statement:

"We are following the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics. We will continue to monitor best practices to keep our residents safe, and provide any relevant adjustments accordingly."

The vote on the spectator recommendation is expected at 1:30 Friday and there will be a period for public comment.