Montgomery County Council to vote on 'missing middle' housing plan

The Montgomery County Council is set to vote Tuesday afternoon on a controversial housing proposal that could reshape development along major corridors and expand options for middle-income residents.

Supporters say the "Missing Middle" plan would help address the county’s housing crisis by allowing townhomes, duplexes and small apartment buildings on lots currently zoned for single-family homes. At least 15% of new units would be required to be affordable to households earning up to 120% of the county’s median income.

The proposal targets roughly 2,500 lots along major thoroughfares such as Georgia, Connecticut and Wisconsin avenues -- areas that are close to jobs and transit. Advocates say the plan would benefit teachers, nurses, police officers and young residents priced out of the current market.

"Montgomery's economy, the economy of Maryland, is in some trouble right now. If we cannot provide housing, that's affordable to the workforce, they can't come to the county and provide their talents and services to the county," said Stewart Schwartz with the Coalition for Smarter Growth. "Companies will not come to the D.C. region and to Montgomery County if they don't believe housing is affordable for their workers, they'll go to places where it is more affordable."

Opponents argue the plan could strain schools, worsen parking and disrupt neighborhood character. County Executive Marc Elrich opposes the measure, citing a lack of public input and questioning its affordability impact.

"There is no need to go into a neighborhood to produce additional housing when you already have plans for 120,000 units in the county," Elrich said. "And the fact that they don't tell residents that, tells you how weak their argument is. Because they don't have an answer. And except their answer is more zoning."

If approved, the measure would take effect this fall. Any proposed duplex or townhome project would still require public review before construction begins.

