Montgomery County Council asks Governor Moore to fund youth substance use centers

Leaders in Montgomery County are calling on Maryland’s governor Wes Moore to help provide services to teens dealing with addiction or mental health issues.

The Montgomery County Council sent a letter to Governor Moore Friday asking for money to create substance use treatment centers, specifically for youth.

According to the letter, there is no type of facility that exists like it in the state of Maryland.

The letter says the county desperately needs treatment centers that can provide medical and behavioral health services for youths 18 and younger – as well as inpatient, and outpatient capabilities.

Officials cite 2022 data that shows a 150% increase in overdose-related emergency room visits from the year before. And a 141% increase in the use of Narcan by first responders.

"As we’ve seen these very significant increases in youth overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal, over the past year, it’s really important that we address this quickly and thoroughly," said Laura Mitchell, co-founder of Montgomery Goes Purple.

Featured article

Governor Moore's Office sent FOX 5 a statement saying, they have been in contact with the Montgomery County Council regarding this matter, and Special Secretary of Opioid Response Emily Keller will be meeting with them later this month to discuss how they can do more to increase substance use services for youth in Montgomery County and across Maryland.



"Governor Moore has stressed the importance of ensuring access to compassionate and quality care as a central component of creating a Maryland that leaves no one behind," the statement reads. "This includes increasing access to substance use and behavioral health services, such as residential and outpatient treatment and recovery programs, for young Marylanders."



"In 2022, Maryland established the Opioid Restitution Fund Advisory Council to provide guidance on the use of prescription opioid settlement funds in Maryland," the statement continues. "The Moore-Miller administration is looking forward to incorporating their recommendations when allocating settlement funds as we move forward."

Related article

County Executive Marc Elrich says this initiative is still in the very elementary stage, but he agrees something needs to happen sooner rather than later to help kids in our area.

Read the Montgomery County Council's letter to Governor Wes Moore below: