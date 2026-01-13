Montgomery County considers bill restricting use of resources for ICE cooperation
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Limiting cooperation with ICE is the goal of a controversial bill up for debate in Montgomery County, with the council holding hearings on the measure Tuesday.
What we know:
The proposal is called the "Trust Act," and it would put into law what the county government can — and can’t do — when it interacts with federal immigration authorities like ICE.
The bill 35-25 restricts the use of county employees, resources and facilities in civil immigration enforcement.
Under the bill, most county workers would be prohibited from asking about or investigating a person’s immigration status unless required by law.
What they're saying:
Council President Natali Fani-González tells FOX 5 she’s not concerned it could lead to an ICE crackdown in the county.
"What’s happening at the federal level — they’re going very reckless at this point everywhere in the nation, and I’m not concerned in terms of being attacked because they’re already attacking us," said Fani-González.
A spokesperson for the conservative group "Federation for American Immigration Reform" tells FOX 5 they believe the bill will cause ICE to intensify actions in Montgomery County, not deter them.
What's next:
A vote on the Trust Act is expected this spring.