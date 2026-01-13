Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County considers bill restricting use of resources for ICE cooperation

By
Published  January 13, 2026 3:11pm EST
Montgomery County
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Montgomery County lawmakers are debating the proposed Trust Act, which would limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities like ICE.
    • The bill would restrict county employees from asking about immigration status and bar most county resources from being used for civil immigration enforcement.
    • Supporters say it builds trust with immigrant communities, while critics warn it could prompt increased ICE activity; a vote is expected this spring.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Limiting cooperation with ICE is the goal of a controversial bill up for debate in Montgomery County, with the council holding hearings on the measure Tuesday. 

What we know:

The proposal is called the "Trust Act," and it would put into law what the county government can — and can’t do — when it interacts with federal immigration authorities like ICE.

The bill 35-25 restricts the use of county employees, resources and facilities in civil immigration enforcement.

Under the bill, most county workers would be prohibited from asking about or investigating a person’s immigration status unless required by law.

What they're saying:

Council President Natali Fani-González tells FOX 5 she’s not concerned it could lead to an ICE crackdown in the county.

"What’s happening at the federal level — they’re going very reckless at this point everywhere in the nation, and I’m not concerned in terms of being attacked because they’re already attacking us," said Fani-González.

A spokesperson for the conservative group "Federation for American Immigration Reform" tells FOX 5 they believe the bill will cause ICE to intensify actions in Montgomery County, not deter them.

What's next:

A vote on the Trust Act is expected this spring.

