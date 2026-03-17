Montgomery County to consider bill to unmask ICE officials

The Brief Council will decide whether the Unmask ICE Act advances to a full vote. The bill would restrict when law enforcement officers can wear masks on duty. Supporters cite encounters with masked agents; opponents want more review before a vote.



Montgomery County leaders could take a step Tuesday toward limiting when law enforcement officers can wear masks while on duty.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says today’s County Council meeting will determine whether the Unmask ICE Act moves forward for a full vote next week. The proposal has already sparked strong reactions from supporters and opponents.

What we know:

The bill would prohibit federal, state and local law enforcement officers from wearing masks or face coverings while on duty in Montgomery County, with exceptions for SWAT operations, public health protections and water rescues.

Supporters say the measure is needed after residents reported encounters with masked agents during immigration enforcement operations. Councilmember Will Jawando, who introduced the motion, says families have told the council they are frightened when unidentified officers show up at homes, workplaces and even near schools.

The bill is co-sponsored by several councilmembers, and supporters are pushing for a quick vote following a public hearing earlier this month.

Under county rules, Tuesday’s motion needs at least six votes to advance the bill to a full council session next week. If approved, the Unmask ICE Act could go before the full council for a vote on March 24.

A separate proposal on masking policies is also being considered at the state level.