Montgomery County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s role in the Civil Rights Movement is celebrated every January and this year, the commemoration Day falls on Dr. King's actual birthday.

Montgomery County has a long history of honoring the legacy of Dr. King —and this weekend’s events all across the county will be honoring his life through arts, music, film and service.

On Saturday, January 13, The BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown hosted the Say it loud play it loud event. This year— organizers have broadened the scope of the original SAY IT LOUD Film Festival concept to incorporate the musical soul of the movement—by adding the SAY IT LOUD!

The full day of free programming to celebrate the life of MLK included featured films that amplify the voices of not only MLK but other groundbreaking icons of the Civil Rights Era & Movement as well.

The event also featured two art exhibitions— a record fair, along with DJs —plus an evening ticketed concert.

Organizers say the whole title : Say It Loud Play It Loud—speaks for itself: Lifting the voices and stories of the silenced, whose vision, passion, beliefs, and contributions are forever etched into American History.

