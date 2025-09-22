Montgomery County businesses still being impacted by Purple Line construction

The Brief Purple Line construction is continuing to impact businesses in Montgomery County. Officials are demanding clearer answers about support for small businesses hurt by the ongoing project. Construction is not expected to be completed until summer 2027.



The long-delayed Purple Line light rail project is once again under scrutiny as Montgomery County officials demand clearer answers about support for small businesses hurt by ongoing construction.

At a recent County Council hearing, lawmakers urged Purple Line officials to ramp up efforts to provide financial relief to businesses affected along the 16-mile route.

What they're saying:

Business owners say they’ve seen a significant drop in customers due to years of disruption caused by the project, which is not expected to be completed until summer 2027.

"We have to think about what ‘greatest construction impact’ truly means, and how we are doing this grant program," said Council President Kate Stewart, questioning the adequacy of the support offered so far.

Purple Line officials testified that more than $1.5 million has already been distributed through the small business grant program, which launched in March. Ray Biggs, the project’s senior director, said a third round of applications will open on October 6.

Meanwhile, new construction-related road closures are adding to the community's frustration. Sligo Creek Parkway, between Wayne Avenue and Piney Branch Road near Silver Spring, closed Monday and will remain shut for two months as crews install rail tracks across the Wayne Avenue intersection.

Local perspective:

Residents in the area say they are struggling to remain patient.

"I hope it gets done," one resident said. "It seems like it’s taking a while."

"We’ve been dealing with this for at least two years," another added. "Some people are used to it; some people are moving away."

Others expressed frustration over a lack of communication, saying they weren’t informed of the full impact when they moved into the neighborhood.

In response, Purple Line officials say they’ve increased community outreach, holding a series of small meetings along the rail corridor. Three more are planned this month, including one in Silver Spring scheduled for Friday.