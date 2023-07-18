Montgomery County's oldest white oak tree will be removed from Rock Creek Park Tuesday.

Montgomery Parks is taking down the historic Linden Oak in Bethesda due to its declining health.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Montgomery County begins removing 300-year-old Linden Oak tree

The tree is estimated to be more than 300 years old and is the fourth largest in Maryland.

According to city arborist Colter Burkes, the usable wood from the tree will be repurposed as part of the Urban Wood sale, in addition to being given to a local chainsaw artist who will develop a sculpture unique to the area. The trunk of the tree will be left in place as a Monument to the great Oak-older than the country.