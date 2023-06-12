300-year-old Linden Oak tree being removed from Bethesda due to 'poor health'

It's the end of an era for a 300-year-old tree that is said to be the largest white oak in Montgomery County.

The Linden Oak has had a slow decline in health and now must be removed due to safety concerns.

The historic White Oak tree (Quercus Alba) is the fourth largest in Maryland, according to Montgomery Parks. It stands at the intersection of Beach Drive, Grosvenor Lane, and Rockville Pike in Bethesda. The Linden Oak is notable for having been a sapling 25 years before George Washington was born.

Standing at an impressive 95 feet, with a crown spread of over 132 Feet, the Linden Oak has withstood plenty. Over 250 years ago, it stood firm during the American Revolution, earning the "Bicentennial Tree" title in 1976.

In 1973, the tree’s life was again threatened by Metro construction in the area. The late Idamae Garrott, former Montgomery County Council president is championed, along with other community members, as having saved the Oak’s life by proposing that the soon-to-be-built Red Line’s path be shifted.

Since 2020, county officials have noticed signs, such as the canopy splitting in half, that have alerted them to possible health concerns. After sprouting its final leaves back in 2022, officials have decided that the oak should be removed for safety reasons.

According to city arborist Colter Burkes, the usable wood from the tree will be repurposed as part of the Urban Wood sale, in addition to being given to a local chainsaw artist who will develop a sculpture unique to the area. The trunk of the tree will be left in place as a Monument to the great Oak-older than the country.

Burkes said that while the Linden Oak tree is considered "protected," it will be removed in a few weeks. All the surrounding roads will remain open except for the connector road between Rockville Pike and Beach Drive, which will be closed.

Community members, history lovers, and local dendrophiles are encouraged to visit the tree before it's gone.