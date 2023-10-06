Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County ambulance overturns on slick road following morning rain

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County ambulance truck overturned in a single-vehicle accident in Potomac.

Officials say the ambulance truck was traveling on Brickyard Road when the vehicle overturned. According to officials, morning precipitation creating a slick road may have contributed to this accident

Two crew members were returning from the hospital. No patients were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. 

No serious reported injuries. 