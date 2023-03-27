Montgomery Co. residents can have catalytic converters etched, painted to deter thefts

Montgomery County residents can now have their catalytic converters painted and etched with a serial number as part of a program to help curb thefts.

The 'Etch & Catch' program was launched over the weekend.

Authorities say they will paint the catalytic converters and etch them with a unique serial numbers that will be registered with the department. The hope is that if an etched catalytic converter is stolen, authorities will be able to match it with one that is one record and recover it.

Here's how Montgomery County residents can sign up:

1st/2nd District: CALL 240-773-6727

3rd/4th District: EMAIL Ijeoma.enendu@montgomerycountymd.gov