Montgomery Co. Public Schools hold town hall meetings as search for new superintendent continues

Montgomery County Public Schools is looking for a new superintendent, and they’re asking parents to weigh in on what they expect from a new leader.

This week the Board of Education is holding a series of town hall meetings as they conduct a nationwide search.

On Wednesday, they’ll host the second of three town halls to get input from parents on what they want.

The meetings came after the recent departure of former superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight. The reason for her leaving remains unclear, but in the wake, some parents have said they want more transparency from anyone leading MCPS.

That sentiment was repeated on Tuesday night at the first town hall meeting held at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. At the meeting, parents discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the school system.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said that many in attendance talked about the skills and experiences that would make a successful superintendent as well as the goals and priorities that the next leader needs to focus on.

Many said the next school leader needs to be able to make bold decisions and create change for the betterment of students and their families.

MCPS is also pushing for parents to fill out their online survey.

Next month the school board will begin candidate recruitment and interviews.

The new superintendent is expected to officially start on July 1st.