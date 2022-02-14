Montgomery Co. council members proposing public all-gender restrooms

Montgomery County council members are introducing a new bill that would require all county buildings and some public places to add an all-gender restroom.

The bill states that there would need to be some signage that differentiates the space from the men's or women's restrooms.

Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council Vice President Evan Glass are proposing the legislation to increase accessibility for anyone to use a single-user restroom regardless of gender, gender identity, or expression. Glass is Montgomery County’s first LGBTQ+ Councilmember.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He and Councilmember Katz believe that the legislation could help decrease barriers, encourage full community inclusion, and strengthen the dignity and personal safety of the LGBTQ community.

"This bill is supported by many advocacy groups including those representing the disability community and the LGBTQ community," Councilmember Katz said in a press release. "It is well reasoned and will not be burdensome to implement and will help everyone feel more comfortable."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

In 2020, the council passed the LGBTQ Bill of Rights that expands the county’s anti-discrimination code to include gender expression and HIV status. It outright banned LGBTQ discrimination in healthcare facilities, nursing homes, and personal care facilities. Council Vice President Glass spearheaded that law.

"We want everyone in Montgomery County to feel welcome here," he said in the statement. "Members of our trans, nonbinary, and disability communities often feel anxious and ignored by the choices of restrooms in commercial spaces. This legislation will help provide ease and comfort to them and everyone."

Currently, an owner of a business or county-owned building can restrict a single-occupant restroom to one specific gender – male or female.

However, other jurisdictions in Maryland and across the nation have implemented similar legislation, such as Baltimore City and Howard County.

Advertisement

A public hearing for this bill is tentatively scheduled for March 8 at 1:30 p.m.