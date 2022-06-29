Monkeypox vaccines could be available in District Wednesday

More Monkeypox vaccines could become available in the District Wednesday.

Officials made available 300 shots earlier this week but appointments filled up within minutes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20 cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in D.C., five in Maryland and three in Virginia.

Digitally-colorized electron microscopic (EM) image depicting a monkeypox virion (virus particle), obtained from a clinical sample associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak, published June 6, 2022. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

To be considered eligible for the monkeypox vaccination, persons must be a District resident, 18 years of age or older and:

- Gay, bisexual, and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or

- Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or

- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or

- Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

Check D.C. Health online for more information on vaccine availability.