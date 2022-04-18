Monday's Washington Nationals game postponed as heavy rain moves across DC region

The Washington Nationals have postponed Monday night's game against the Arizona Diamondback as heavy rain moves across the D.C. region.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

The team announced on Twitter that the games will be moved to Tuesday, April 19 at 1:05 p.m. as part of a doubleheader. The second games of the doubleheader will begin at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Cold temperatures and heavy downpours are expected to move across the region into the evening. Some areas to the west of the District even saw snow showers Monday. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected later in the week.