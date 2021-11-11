Mom speaks out after daughter was given wrong COVID-19 vaccine at Virginia pharmacy

A mother is speaking out, frustrated after she says her daughter was given the wrong COVID-19 vaccine at a Loudoun County pharmacy.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Dasha Hermosilla says she took her 7-year-old Gryffin to Ted's Pharmacy in Aldie.

She says she noticed her daughter was getting the vaccine with a purple cap, which is for children 12 and older, instead of the vaccine with an orange cap, which is for children 5 to 11.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that Ted's Pharmacy incorrectly administered the COVID-19 vaccine formulated for those 12 years and older to children aged 5-11 years old.

READ MORE: Virginia pharmacy incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11

"I would have never done this if I knew they were giving the adult reformulated vaccine. Absolutely not," says Hermosilla. "I should’ve pushed her to show me the vile of orange which she didn’t have and then I should’ve left."

VDH believes that 112 children aged 5-11 years old were impacted by this situation on Nov. 3-4 at Ted's Pharmacy in Aldie, which resulted in these children receiving a lower dose than recommended.

FOX 5 contacted Ted's Pharmacy but did not get through.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The Loudoun County Health Department released an alert about the error giving parents some options.

Advertisement

The board of pharmacy says they are not at liberty to confirm or deny if there is an investigation into a possible violation of law or regulation underway.