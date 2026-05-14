Mom of newborn found in Stafford County park located, no charges filed

The Brief Police have found the mother of a baby who was found in a park in Stafford County earlier this week. Both the mother and baby are safe and healthy, deputies said. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office announced it will not be filing charges in this case.



No charges will be filed after Stafford County officials located the mother of an infant who was found in a local park this week.

Baby found

The backstory:

Police found the baby on Tuesday, May 12. A bystander found the child in a park near Embrey Mill Road and Coriander Lane. Officials said the baby was safe and receiving care.

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Officers searched the area and went door-to-door to try to locate one of the infant's parents. At the time, investigators said they were concerned for their wellbeing.

Mother located

What we know:

On Thursday, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office announced that they had located the baby's mother and that she too was safe.

The department said that they would not be filing charges in this case.

"In every case we investigate, the Sheriff’s Office carefully evaluates all information and evidence to determine whether charges are appropriate. This case was handled no different," the department said in a statement. "In close partnership with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, we have determined that no charges will be filed related to this incident at this time. Throughout this investigation, our top priority remained the well-being of both the mother and the infant."

What we don't know:

The SCSO said it would not be identifying the mom "to protect the privacy of the mother and the infant."