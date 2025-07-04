Expand / Collapse search

Molly Schuyler wins Z-Burger’s July 4 eating contest with 40 burgers

By Miracle Gross
Published  July 4, 2025 7:00am EDT
Washington, D.C.
16th annual Z-Burger Independence Day Burger Eating Competition held

The 16th annual Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating competition was held on Thursday and the reigning champion, Molly Schuyler, once again took home the trophy. Schuyler took down 40 burgers in 10 minutes, securing her 11th victory in the competition.

WASHINGTON - Molly Schuyler took home her 11th trophy at Z-Burger’s annual Independence Day burger-eating contest in Tenleytown, beating her own previous record by downing a staggering 40 burgers in 10 minutes. 

What we know:

The high-stakes Fourth of July tradition, held at the iconic Z-Burger location in Northwest D.C., drew cheering crowds and hungry competitors. Schuyler also took home $2,000 in prize money and left with a new personal best. 

Schuyler won against Dan "Killer" Kennedy - whom she won with last years, both eating 34 burgers. 

Each contestant had just 10 minutes to consume as many burgers as possible — no small feat in the July heat.  Schuyler began to pull ahead of Kennedy in this year's competition round 34 burgers. 

The Final Results: 

  • 1st Place: Molly Schuyler – 40 burgers ($2,000)
  • 2nd Place: Dan "Killer" Kennedy – 39 burgers ($1,250)
  • 3rd Place: Sean "The Mouth Eats" Yeager – 27 burgers ($1,000)
  • 4th Place: David Brunelli – 21 burgers ($750)
  • 5th Place: Robert McGee – 18 burgers ($500)

"I'm proud that in our 16 years, the Z-Burger Independence Contest has earned its place as a major event in the competitive food-eating landscape," says founder Peter Tabiban. "We are always thrilled to welcome a full field of competitors and a boisterous crowd of spectators."

Schuyler’s back-to-back wins continue to cement her place in Z-Burger history and the broader world of competitive eating. 

The contest offered a fun (and tasty) twist on Fourth of July celebrations, combining patriotism with pure gut power. 

Want to relive the action? Watch the full contest here!  

