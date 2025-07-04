Molly Schuyler wins Z-Burger’s July 4 eating contest with 40 burgers

Molly Schuyler took home her 11th trophy at Z-Burger’s annual Independence Day burger-eating contest in Tenleytown, beating her own previous record by downing a staggering 40 burgers in 10 minutes.

What we know:

The high-stakes Fourth of July tradition, held at the iconic Z-Burger location in Northwest D.C., drew cheering crowds and hungry competitors. Schuyler also took home $2,000 in prize money and left with a new personal best.

Schuyler won against Dan "Killer" Kennedy - whom she won with last years, both eating 34 burgers.

Each contestant had just 10 minutes to consume as many burgers as possible — no small feat in the July heat. Schuyler began to pull ahead of Kennedy in this year's competition round 34 burgers.

The Final Results:

1st Place: Molly Schuyler – 40 burgers ($2,000)

2nd Place: Dan "Killer" Kennedy – 39 burgers ($1,250)

3rd Place: Sean "The Mouth Eats" Yeager – 27 burgers ($1,000)

4th Place: David Brunelli – 21 burgers ($750)

5th Place: Robert McGee – 18 burgers ($500)

"I'm proud that in our 16 years, the Z-Burger Independence Contest has earned its place as a major event in the competitive food-eating landscape," says founder Peter Tabiban. "We are always thrilled to welcome a full field of competitors and a boisterous crowd of spectators."

Schuyler’s back-to-back wins continue to cement her place in Z-Burger history and the broader world of competitive eating.

The contest offered a fun (and tasty) twist on Fourth of July celebrations, combining patriotism with pure gut power.

Want to relive the action? Watch the full contest here!