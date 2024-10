article

Have you seen Anastasia Giles?

Police say the 18-year-old was last seen on Sep. 26 in Frederick.

Now, the Frederick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Anastasia.

Anastasia is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102.