Missing Laurel man's dismembered torso found at recycling plant, police say

A dismembered torso found earlier this week in a Baltimore County recycling plant has been identified as that of a missing Laurel man.

John Ernest Stevens, 42, had been reported missing by family members on December 3. The torso was found Tuesday around noon at the Central Acceptance Facility in Cockeysville, according to police, who said it was wrapped in a tarp. Investigators were able to identify Stevens because of his tattoos.

John Stevens (Laurel Police Department)

“It’s so early on in this investigation that we cannot rule out any possibility, including any possible gang affiliation,” Baltimore County Police Spokesperson Jen Peach told WJZ.

Detectives are working to figure out how the torso got to the facility. The center takes in recyclables from three counties – Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil.

As of now, police have not found Stevens’ other remains. They’re preliminarily calling the case a homicide.