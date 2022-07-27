Missing Hyattsville man at 'increased risk' due to medical condition, police say

article

A 58-year-old man missing for over a week from the Hyattsville area is at an increased risk due to medical conditions, police say.

Boris Ray was last seen around 7 a.m. on July, 19 in the 5800 block of Queens Chapel Road.

Ray is five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Ray was wearing a blue jumpsuit and brown shoes when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-985-5060.