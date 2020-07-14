Missing Fairfax County boy found safe, police say

article

UPDATE – Police say 12-year-old Fasi Hullah has been found safe and has been reunited with his family.

-----------------------------------

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) – Police in Fairfax County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Fasi Hullah was last seen Tuesday at around 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of Richmond Highway.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you have any information on Fasi's whereabouts, call the FCPD's non-emergency line at 703-691-2131.