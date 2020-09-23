Missing elderly woman last seen Tuesday in Northwest DC

Authorities are searching for a missing elderly woman from the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Marcella Mack (DC Police)

Officers say 84 -year-old Marcella Mack was last seen in the 100 block of Irving Street in Northwest, D.C. around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Marcella is 5-fee-t-3-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black and white hair. She was last seen wearing blue overalls, a long sleeve white shirt, gray shoes, a red cap with brown trim and a red and white face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.