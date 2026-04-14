Did you see that in the sky? Several FOX 5 viewers across the Washington, D.C., region reported a bright object moving in the sky early Tuesday, leaving a glowing trail visible around 5:30 a.m.

The Brief Viewers reported a bright object moving in the sky early Tuesday. The National Weather Service said it was likely a "Space Jellyfish" from a SpaceX rocket launch. The Falcon 9 rocket launched a Starlink mission Tuesday carrying Mini satellites into low Earth orbit.



What we know:

The comet-like object was spotted over parts of Maryland, with many of the sightings coming from St. Mary’s County and Prince George’s County. Viewers shared photos and videos of the occurrence.

Here’s what we know about the object:

The National Weather Service said in a post on X that the phenomenon was likely a "Space Jellyfish," a term used for the illuminated trail that can form after a SpaceX rocket launch. The agency also shared an image showing how the glow appeared from South Carolina.

RELATED: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX launched a Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida early Tuesday. The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying Mini satellites into low Earth orbit.

FOX Orlando said the satellites were on board a Falcon 9 rocket, which blasted off around 5:33 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Since 2019, SpaceX has launched thousands of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The satellite network provides low-cost broadband internet to remote parts of the world.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bright glow over DC region Tuesday likely 'Space Jellyfish' from SpaceX launch, officials say