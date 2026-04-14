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Man killed in early morning DC shooting

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Published  April 14, 2026 8:46am EDT
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FOX 5 DC
Man killed in early morning DC shooting

Man killed in early morning DC shooting

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in southeast D.C., police said.

WASHINGTON - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in southeast D.C., police said.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Brandywine Street, where they found the victim unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

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The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Brandywine Street.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

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