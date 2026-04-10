Gaithersburg man killed, car found crashed miles away: police

The Brief A Gaithersburg man, 32-year-old Christopher Gove, was found shot inside his home and later died at the hospital. His car was discovered crashed about five miles away with no one inside. Police are actively investigating with no suspects in custody and are asking residents to check surveillance footage.



Police are investigating a homicide after a Gaithersburg man was found shot inside his home, while his car was later discovered crashed miles away with no one inside.

What we know:

32-year-old Christopher Gove of Gaithersburg was found injured in his home with gunshot wounds on Carrington Hill Drive around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Gove was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

After officers located Gove, they were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in the area of West Montgomery Avenue and Darnestown Road. The car in the collision was Gove's black Toyota Highlander, which was found empty about five miles away from his home.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the circumstances of Gove's death or how his car came to be crashed.

Police say there is no suspect in custody and the investigation is active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone in the Willow Ridge neighborhood or in the area of West Montgomery Avenue and Darnestown Road to check their surveillance or Ring camera footage for any suspicious activity on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the "P3 Tips" link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.