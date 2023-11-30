Missing Charles County man’s car found submerged in creek: sheriff

Authorities have located the car of a missing Indian Head man submerged in a creek in Charles County.

Investigators say 25-year-old Jamell LeeHeung II was reported missing on November 25 to the U.S. Navy Police at the Indian Head Base where he lived.

Jamell LeeHeung II (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

On November 27, the Charles County Dive Team locate LeeHeung II’s vehicle submerged in Mattawoman Creek near Slavin's Dock. He was not with his vehicle when it was found.

LeeHeung is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 162 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bringley with the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 301-609-6499.