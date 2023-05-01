Missing brothers, 15 and 11, last seen Sunday in Bethesda

Authorities say they are searching for two brothers missing from Montgomery County.

Police say 15-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Santino Jones were last seen on Sunday, April 30 around 10 p.m. near the area of Bethesda Lane and Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda.

15-year-old Sean (left) and 11-year-old Santino Jones (right) (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Sean is approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on right arm. He was last seen wearing black jeans and carrying a backpack.

Santino is approximately four-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He wears his hair in short locs and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and mint green sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.