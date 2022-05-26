Missing 16-year-old considered 'endangered' by Prince William County police

article

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an endangered missing 16-year-old.

J’shaun Zomari Williams was last seen leaving his home in the area of Corbin Ct. in Woodbridge on Monday around 5 p.m. On Tuesday, he sent concerning statements to family members.

He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered.

Williams is described as a Black male, 6'0", 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has earrings, a nose piercing and tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black Nike shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.