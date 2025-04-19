Minor dies following Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash

The Brief One minor that was suffering life-threatening injuries after an early-morning collision has been pronounced dead. An additional minor was killed in the collision and five others were injured. Southbound lanes were closed between Route 197 and Powder Mill Road during the investigation.



A minor who was facing life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway has died.

The backstory:

An accident on the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Friday morning left five people injured and two minors dead.

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported around 1:40 a.m. near Route 197.

The minor was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other minors and two adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the minors has since succumbed to their injuries and been pronounced dead.

The southbound lanes remain closed between Route 197 and Powder Mill Road. The crash remains under investigation.