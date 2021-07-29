Minnesota will offer $100 for new COVID-19 vaccinations

Governor Tim Walz announced on Thursday that Minnesota will offer $100 per new COVID-19 vaccination a new initiative from the White House.

The effort is another attempt to increase low vaccination numbers in Minnesota and beyond, as the delta variant creates new cases.

The $100 incentive will be available for any Minnesotan ages 12 and up who gets vaccinated starting July 30 until August 15. The money will come in the form of a Visa gift card.

"President Biden is calling for a nationwide push to make sure our families and communities are vaccinated and protected against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and Minnesota is ready to join the effort," said Governor Walz in a statement. "We have made so much progress to combat this virus. We cannot give up ground now, especially with students returning to the classroom this fall. Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal – all you have to do is roll up your sleeves."

To get the $100 gift card, you need to register your dose online starting August 4.

To find and schedule a vaccine appointment, you can click here.