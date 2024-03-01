'Mini Beyoncé' tribute video goes viral amid 4-year-old's health battle

Four-year-old Regan is a huge Beyoncé fan, and her tribute video to the star has gone viral amid her courageous battle with a very serious heart problem.

Last month, as part of a Black History Month celebration at school, Regan dressed up and performed as the entertainer in a video that was posted to social media. Since then, it’s been viewed hundreds-of-thousands of times online.

But this morning, the Bunker Hill Elementary School student is undergoing a lifesaving operation. When Regan was just three years old, doctors discovered a birth defect of the heart known as a ventricular septal defect or VSD.

Mini Beyoncé tribute video goes viral amid 4-year-olds health battle

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the defect means there is a hole in the wall that separates the two lower chambers or ventricles of the heart.

Her mom Kendall says her condition is severe and surgery was necessary. But she says her daughter’s spirit is strong.

"Reagan is a soldier. she's resilient. she is empowered, and she is ready for her surgery," Kendall told FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell when they spoke ahead of the surgery. "Because she has all the faith, it makes me and her dad extra strong."

Kendall said Reagan will spend about a week in the hospital before returning home to recover. She expects to return to school after spring break.