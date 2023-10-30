Miner Elementary School on lockdown following nearby shooting

Miner Elementary School is on lockdown Monday afternoon after a shooting nearby in Northeast D.C.

Police responded Monday to the 1200 block of Raum Street NE for the sound of gunshots. Police also found an adult male with gun shot wounds on the 1600 block of G Street NE, less than a mile from the elementary school.

The wounded man was conscious and breathing, according to police.

Officials say Miner Elementary was not involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.



