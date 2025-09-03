Military flyover scheduled over White House Wednesday
WASHINGTON - A U.S. military flyover is expected above the White House on Wednesday morning, according to D.C. officials.
Flyover scheduled
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m., though details about which aircraft will be involved have not been released.
The last flyover featured U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, F-35A Lightning IIs, and F-22 Raptors, during Fourth of July celebrations.
The White House hosts a picnic for the 4th of July, Friday, July 4, 2025, on the South Lawn. (White House Intern Photo by Jack Power)
The Source: Information in this article comes from AlertDC.