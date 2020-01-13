Mild weather continues Monday; winter weather possible over weekend

A mild weather pattern continues into the new week following a weekend of springlike temperatures -- but winter is not done with us yet!

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says many areas of the eastern seaboard were spoiled by warm temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

Expect highs close to 60 degrees on Monday around the D.C. region. Some showers may move into our area on Tuesday.

Winter weather will return later this week with a storm system moving in from the south that could bring a snow, rain mix on Saturday.

